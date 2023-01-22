See All Plastic Surgeons in Plymouth Meeting, PA
Dr. Allan Wulc, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (110)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allan Wulc, MD

Dr. Allan Wulc, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Wulc works at Allan E. Wulc, MD in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Wulc's Office Locations

    Allan E. Wulc, MD
    610 W Germantown Pike Ste 161, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 828-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Allan Wulc, MD
    About Dr. Allan Wulc, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1518954700
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moorfields Eye Hospital
    Residency
    • Scheie Eye Institute - University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Wulc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wulc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wulc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wulc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wulc works at Allan E. Wulc, MD in Plymouth Meeting, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wulc’s profile.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Wulc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wulc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wulc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wulc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

