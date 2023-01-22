Dr. Allan Wulc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wulc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Wulc, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Wulc, MD
Dr. Allan Wulc, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Wulc works at
Dr. Wulc's Office Locations
-
1
Allan E. Wulc, MD610 W Germantown Pike Ste 161, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 828-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wulc?
Dr Wulc is a true artist. He removed the under eye bags I had that made me look tired all the time. I would constantly be asked why I was so tired. Post surgery, I have had numerous people tell me that I look rested and a few tell me that I look younger. Dr Wulc’s work is not overdone at all either. I was very concerned that everyone would notice that I had something done. However it looks incredibly natural! I would strongly recommend to anyone that is considering to get their eyes done to go to Dr Wulc. He is truly a master of his craft.
About Dr. Allan Wulc, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1518954700
Education & Certifications
- Moorfields Eye Hospital
- Scheie Eye Institute - University of Pennsylvania
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wulc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wulc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wulc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wulc works at
Dr. Wulc speaks French.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Wulc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wulc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wulc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wulc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.