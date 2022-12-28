Overview of Dr. Allegra Cummings, MD

Dr. Allegra Cummings, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Cummings works at OB GYN Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.