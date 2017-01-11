See All Gastroenterologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Allen Ahdoot, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Allen Ahdoot, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr

Dr. Ahdoot works at North Shore Cardiology and Internal Medicine Division of Pro Health in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    North Shore Cardiology and Internal Medicine Division of Pro Health
    1 Dakota Dr Ste 310, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-7955

  • North Shore University Hospital

Esophagitis
Constipation
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Constipation
Gastritis

Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 11, 2017
    Dr.Ahdoot is an awesome doctor. This doctor made me feel comfortable and caring with my check up. Finally , he treat me very nice and respect. Thank you , Dr. Ahdoot
    Robert Fristachi in Queens, NY — Jan 11, 2017
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship

    Dr. Allen Ahdoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahdoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahdoot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahdoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahdoot works at North Shore Cardiology and Internal Medicine Division of Pro Health in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ahdoot’s profile.

    Dr. Ahdoot has seen patients for Esophagitis, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahdoot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahdoot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahdoot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahdoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahdoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

