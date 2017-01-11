Overview

Dr. Allen Ahdoot, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr



Dr. Ahdoot works at North Shore Cardiology and Internal Medicine Division of Pro Health in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.