Dr. Allen Amorn, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Amorn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Locations
LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-5941
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amorn did a heart ablation on me which took about 8 hours to complete. There were issues with my heart continuing to go out of rhythm on the operating table. Dr. Amorn continued to map and remap my heart until he found the exact reason why. Today I have my life back and am able to do all the activities I was unable to do due to AFIB. Thank you Dr. Amorn.
About Dr. Allen Amorn, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1831310333
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amorn accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amorn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Amorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amorn.
