Overview

Dr. Allen Amorn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Amorn works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.