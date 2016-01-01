See All Podiatric Surgeons in Manasquan, NJ
Dr. Allen Atheras, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Manasquan, NJ
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allen Atheras, DPM

Dr. Allen Atheras, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Manasquan, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Atheras works at Allaire Foot & Ankle in Manasquan, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atheras' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allaire Foot & Ankle
    2399 Highway 34 Bldg A6, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 528-8223
  2. 2
    Associates Foot Ankle Surgery
    2159 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 899-3366
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Allen Atheras, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508830142
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Mary Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Saint Francis University
    • Foot Surgery
