Dr. Atheras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen Atheras, DPM
Overview of Dr. Allen Atheras, DPM
Dr. Allen Atheras, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Manasquan, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Atheras' Office Locations
Allaire Foot & Ankle2399 Highway 34 Bldg A6, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 528-8223
Associates Foot Ankle Surgery2159 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 899-3366Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atheras?
About Dr. Allen Atheras, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Mary Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Saint Francis University
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atheras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atheras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atheras has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atheras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atheras speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Atheras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atheras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atheras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atheras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.