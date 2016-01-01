See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Allen Bennett, MD

Hematology & Oncology
2.3 (9)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allen Bennett, MD

Dr. Allen Bennett, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Bennett works at Allen J Bennett MD PC in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bennett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allen J. Bennett M.d. PC
    247 3rd Ave Ste LL1, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 505-7660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Allen Bennett, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1427035864
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bennett works at Allen J Bennett MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bennett’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

