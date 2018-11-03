Dr. Allen Carl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Carl, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Carl, MD
Dr. Allen Carl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Carl's Office Locations
The Endocrine Group1365 Washington Ave Ste 300, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-4704
Neuroscience Institute391 Myrtle Ave Ste 1B, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 264-2225
Neuroscience Institute47 New Scotland Ave # MC10, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5088
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Carl for years. He’s a wonderful person! He takes his time and plans things well before going to do something. I can’t believe he’s retiring?? he will be missed
About Dr. Allen Carl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Dr. Carl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carl has seen patients for Scoliosis, Back Pain and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Carl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carl.
