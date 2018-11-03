Overview of Dr. Allen Carl, MD

Dr. Allen Carl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Carl works at The Endocrine Group in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Back Pain and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

