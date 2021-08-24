See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Allen Champion, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Allen Champion, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.6 (212)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Allen Champion, DDS

Dr. Allen Champion, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

Dr. Champion works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Champion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Maxillary Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 212 ratings
    Patient Ratings (212)
    5 Star
    (167)
    4 Star
    (27)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Champion?

    Aug 24, 2021
    They are very good, my only complaint is the wait time..
    Jacqueline Hyman — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allen Champion, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allen Champion, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Champion to family and friends

    Dr. Champion's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Champion

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allen Champion, DDS.

    About Dr. Allen Champion, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1245215508
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Champion, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Champion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Champion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Champion works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Champion’s profile.

    212 patients have reviewed Dr. Champion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.