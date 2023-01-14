Overview of Dr. Allen Chen, MD

Dr. Allen Chen, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, NY with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.