Dr. Allen Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Chen, MD
Dr. Allen Chen, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
CUMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave # HP-1-199, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3535
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St # 375, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 305-3535
- 3 180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3535
Center for Cerebral Palsy at UCLA1250 16th St # 2100B, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 853-8541
- 5 1250 16th St # 2100B, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-6593
UCLA Spine Center1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 319-3475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Referral from primary care doctor.
About Dr. Allen Chen, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992810790
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
