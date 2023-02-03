See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Allen Chiang, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (47)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allen Chiang, MD

Dr. Allen Chiang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue.

Dr. Chiang works at Mid Atlantic Retina in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA, Plymouth Meeting, PA, Bethlehem, PA and Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Chiang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wills Eye Hospital
    840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634
  2. 2
    Lansdale
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 315, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634
  3. 3
    MidAtlantic Retina Associates
    4060 Butler Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634
  4. 4
    Midatlantic Retina Associates
    5325 Northgate Dr Ste 103, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634
  5. 5
    Huntingdon Valley
    727 Welsh Rd Ste 203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Allen Chiang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1326212960
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Institute
    Residency
    • UCLA
    Internship
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
    Medical Education
    • BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Chiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chiang has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

