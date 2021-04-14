Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chudzinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Chudzinski works at
Locations
-
1
University of South Florida Division of Colon & Rectal Surgery2 Tampa General Cir # 3, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-4545
-
2
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chudzinski is amazing. I had a benign tumor in my colon that had to be removed. During my first visit he assured me that he would take good care of me – and he did. Dr. Chudzinski reviewed all of the various pre-op test results, discussed my options and various potential outcomes. Dr. Chudzinski and his entire staff are professional, caring and dedicated to his patients and their families. A really great team! My surgery was to be 4 or 5 hours. While in, surgery Dr. Chudzinski had his staff call my wife with an update every 2 hours. While in recovery, he called my wife and gave her another update. My 3rd day in the hospital, Dr. Chudzinski came in to discuss my pending discharge. My wife hadn’t arrived yet, so he had me call her on my cell phone, put her on speaker and we had a conference call. From the first time we met him, through surgery, and post-op, Dr. Chudzinski and his team answered every question. We were never rushed. Surgery was a success – Thank You Dr. Chudzinski!
About Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chudzinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chudzinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chudzinski works at
Dr. Chudzinski has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chudzinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chudzinski speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chudzinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chudzinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chudzinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chudzinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.