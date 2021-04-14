Overview

Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Chudzinski works at University of South Florida Colon and Rectal Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.