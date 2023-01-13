Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Clark, MD
Dr. Allen Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
-
1
Michiana Obstetrics And Gynecology515 N Lafayette Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-2037
-
2
South Bend Clinic At Granger14950 STATE ROAD 23, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 232-2037
-
3
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-2134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark is friendly and kind, and I honestly trust him wholeheartedly with my reproductive health. I try to be detailed and clear with my concerns when I come in for an appointment, and I can tell Dr. Clark is actively listening to me and he cares about helping me figure my concerns out. He is professional while personable, which makes me feel comfortable enough to be able to share my concerns without forgetting anything, feeling embarrassed, or anything like that. I will be honest, I have always preferred a female gynecologist, but I trust Dr. Clark and I am grateful for his supportive listening, his professionalism, and his educational guidance that allows me to better choose what next steps to take with my concerns.
About Dr. Allen Clark, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891013967
