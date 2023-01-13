See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in South Bend, IN
Dr. Allen Clark, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (32)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Allen Clark, MD

Dr. Allen Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. 

Dr. Clark works at Michiana Obstetrics And Gynecology in South Bend, IN with other offices in Granger, IN and Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michiana Obstetrics And Gynecology
    515 N Lafayette Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 232-2037
  2. 2
    South Bend Clinic At Granger
    14950 STATE ROAD 23, Granger, IN 46530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 232-2037
  3. 3
    Pra Medical Inc
    211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 237-9366
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Saint Joseph Health System
    5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 335-2134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Syphilis Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Syphilis Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Endometriosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Trichomoniasis
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Brittany M. — Jan 13, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Allen Clark, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1891013967
