Dr. Allen Clyde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clovis, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Clyde works at Advanced Foot Care and Clinical Research Center in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Clyde's Office Locations

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Nov 09, 2018
    OMG!! Dr. C ALLEN is the BEST! Compassionate, caring, amazing, went in for ingrown toenail, cured me as if I never had been suffering. Peeps out there in social media I highly recommend Dr. Allen ??????Thank you so much Dr. C ALLEN. Sincerely, EES
    I sooo pleased and happy in Clovis — Nov 09, 2018
    About Dr. Allen Clyde, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Clyde, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clyde has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clyde accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Clyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clyde works at Advanced Foot Care and Clinical Research Center in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Dr. Clyde’s profile.

    Dr. Clyde has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Clyde. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clyde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

