Dr. Allen Cohn, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allen Cohn, MD

Dr. Allen Cohn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Steamboat Springs, CO. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Cohn works at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers in Steamboat Springs, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steamboat Springs
    1024 Central Park Dr Ste 190, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 632-2705
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers
    1800 N Williams St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0698
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers
    4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0699
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Burkitt's Lymphoma

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Cohn is thorough and caring. And patient. Quite amicable. He addresses all your medical problems and helps you address them.
    Ellie Cole — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Allen Cohn, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1316921976
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    • University Of Colorado
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

