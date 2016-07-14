Dr. Allen Corbett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Corbett, DO
Overview
Dr. Allen Corbett, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Corbett works at
Locations
NOAH Calavar Family Health Center3525 W Calavar Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 938-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr . Corbett today for the first time. I have seen the NP that used to be in his office before. But as I said today was my first time seeing Dr. Corbett he was very polite and friendly. He took his time and answered all my questions. He did not make me feel rushed. Very pleased with this office.
About Dr. Allen Corbett, DO
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Corbett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corbett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corbett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.