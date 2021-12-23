See All General Surgeons in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Allen Cortez, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Allen Cortez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Dr. Cortez works at Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation
    34 Mark West Springs Rd Fl 2, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 541-7900
  2. 2
    Northern California Medical Associates Inc
    1701 4th St Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 579-2100

  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Hemorrhoids

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 23, 2021
    Dr. Cortez is very professional as well as compassionate and sincere. I felt instantly at ease and assured by his demeanor and the way he spoke to me. He answered all my questions and is very competent. Best doctor/surgeon I’ve ever dealt with. My surgery went well and I am so thankful for him.
    Megan Opp — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Allen Cortez, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518916089
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

