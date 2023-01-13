See All General Dentists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Allen Davia, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (165)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Allen Davia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Davia works at Allen J Davia, DDS in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Allen J Davia, DDS
    501 Libbie Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 522-0631
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Ceramic Dental Crowns
Composite Fillings
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Ceramic Dental Crowns
Composite Fillings

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 165 ratings
    Patient Ratings (165)
    5 Star
    (164)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allen Davia, DDS
    About Dr. Allen Davia, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295832384
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • University of Richmond
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Davia, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Davia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    165 patients have reviewed Dr. Davia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

