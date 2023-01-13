Dr. Allen Davia, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Davia, DDS
Overview
Dr. Allen Davia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Allen J Davia, DDS501 Libbie Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 522-0631Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best dentist I have seen in the richmond area!
About Dr. Allen Davia, DDS
- Dentistry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of Richmond
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Davia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davia.
