Dr. Allen Desena, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Desena, MD
Dr. Allen Desena, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Desena works at
Dr. Desena's Office Locations
Atrium Health Neurosciences Institute1225 Harding Pl Ste 4200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-1900
Neuroscience & Spine Institute -1010 EDGEHILL RD N, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 446-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desena was wonderful and very caring for my baby back in 2010. While he is very straight foward, i appreciate his knowledge and not being one who sugar coats anything. I truley appreciate him and would love to have him as my daughters doctor again. Thank you for everything.
About Dr. Allen Desena, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1770764060
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Desena has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Desena. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desena.
