Dr. Allen Dorsett, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Dorsett, DO
Dr. Allen Dorsett, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Dorsett's Office Locations
Northwest Houston9539 Huffmeister Rd, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (713) 475-8686
Advocate Pain Management Center1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1507, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 475-8686
Advocate Pain Management Center923 Pasadena Fwy, Pasadena, TX 77506 Directions (713) 475-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MHealth Insured
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Dorsett for a couple of years after having a disc replacement in my back. He and his staff have done an excellent job with my pain management requirements. I highly recommend him for any problems. He also seems like a good person and takes interest in your life and what is required to lead it comfortably.
About Dr. Allen Dorsett, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417144858
Education & Certifications
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Addiction Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorsett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorsett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorsett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorsett has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorsett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dorsett speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsett.
