Dr. Allen Dorsett, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allen Dorsett, DO

Dr. Allen Dorsett, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Dorsett works at Advocate Pain Management Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dorsett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Houston
    9539 Huffmeister Rd, Houston, TX 77095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 475-8686
  2. 2
    Advocate Pain Management Center
    1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1507, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 475-8686
  3. 3
    Advocate Pain Management Center
    923 Pasadena Fwy, Pasadena, TX 77506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 475-8686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Feb 23, 2022
    I've been a patient of Dr. Dorsett for a couple of years after having a disc replacement in my back. He and his staff have done an excellent job with my pain management requirements. I highly recommend him for any problems. He also seems like a good person and takes interest in your life and what is required to lead it comfortably.
    R. Watson — Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. Allen Dorsett, DO

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    18 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1417144858
    Education & Certifications

    UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Addiction Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Dorsett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorsett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorsett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorsett has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorsett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorsett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorsett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

