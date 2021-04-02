Dr. Allen Dupre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Dupre, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Dupre, MD
Dr. Allen Dupre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Dupre's Office Locations
-
1
Ob Gyn Associates of Montgomery PC495 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 279-9333
-
2
Montgomery Surgical Center470 Taylor Rd Ste 100, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 284-9600
-
3
Prattville location630 McQueen Smith Rd N, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 365-6088
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dupre is the best OB/GYN I know!! He is funny, smart and always calm with any discussion we have had to have. He makes me feel as though I am his only patient. I will never see another Dr.
About Dr. Allen Dupre, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841207396
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dupre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dupre has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.