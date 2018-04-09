Dr. Allen Efron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Efron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Efron, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Efron, MD
Dr. Allen Efron, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center.
Dr. Efron's Office Locations
Kaiser permanente1150 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 299-2290
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Effron loves his work and is very successful at what he does. He performed microvascular decompression surgery on compressions on my brain stem in 2017. I am forever grateful for his skill and caring nature.
About Dr. Allen Efron, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831277482
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Efron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Efron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Efron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Efron.
