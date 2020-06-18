See All Family Doctors in Riverside, CA
Dr. Allen Felix, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Allen Felix, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allen Felix, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Felix works at Advanced Interventional Pain and Wellness Center, Inc in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Interventional Pain & Wellness
    4343 Market St Ste C, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 248-0485
  2. 2
    Derek Nguyen MD Inc.
    4435 Brockton Ave Ste B, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 248-0485
  3. 3
    Felix Medical Group Inc.
    8990 Garfield St Ste 8, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 248-0485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Panel Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Principal Life
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Felix?

    Jun 18, 2020
    I am fortunate enough to have two different HMO's for medical care; however, Dr. Felix is my "go-to" for any illness that I deem significant and/or require long term care. I trust his expertise. He is a forward thinker and a true professional.
    TD — Jun 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allen Felix, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allen Felix, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Felix to family and friends

    Dr. Felix's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Felix

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allen Felix, MD.

    About Dr. Allen Felix, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063456978
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Found Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Southern Calfornia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Felix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Felix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Felix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felix works at Advanced Interventional Pain and Wellness Center, Inc in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Felix’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Felix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Allen Felix, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.