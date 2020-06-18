Overview

Dr. Allen Felix, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Felix works at Advanced Interventional Pain and Wellness Center, Inc in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.