Dr. Allen Filstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Filstein, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Filstein works at
Locations
Simmon Katharine PA-C
1349 Milstead Rd NE, Conyers, GA 30012
Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner, loveable staff!! Highly recommend to anyone with skin care needs!
About Dr. Allen Filstein, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518968338
Education & Certifications
- Emory Affil Hosps
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
