Dr. Allen Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Fishman, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Fishman, MD
Dr. Allen Fishman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman's Office Locations
-
1
Fishman Center for Total Eye Care9229 Queens Blvd Ste 2I, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-7007Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 2:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
-
2
Jackson Heights Office9320A Roosevelt Ave Fl 2, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 261-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishman?
About Dr. Allen Fishman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730100595
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Beth Israel
- Chicago Med Sch
- Brandeis U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fishman speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.