Overview of Dr. Allen Flickinger, MD

Dr. Allen Flickinger, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Magruder Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Flickinger works at Nephrology Consultants NW Ohio in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.