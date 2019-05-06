Overview of Dr. Allen Funk, MD

Dr. Allen Funk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, Sanford Luverne Medical Center and Sanford Usd Medical Center.



Dr. Funk works at Sanford Internal Medicine in Sioux Falls, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.