Dr. Allen Gabriel, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Gabriel, MD
Dr. Allen Gabriel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Gabriel works at
Dr. Gabriel's Office Locations
PeaceHealth Plastic Surgery505 NE 87th Ave Ste 250, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 514-1010
Allen Gabriel MD Pllc703 Broadway St Ste 700, Vancouver, WA 98660 Directions (360) 869-4200
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center2211 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 487-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allen Gabriel and his team are amazing! I went in a bit nervous from a previous bad experience with a different surgeon years ago. He reassured me he could fix what was wrong and he did that and more! He has perfect bedside manner and his artistry is amazing! I'm very happy with my surgery and %100 recommend him!
About Dr. Allen Gabriel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
