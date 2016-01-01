Dr. Gamble has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen Gamble, DO
Overview
Dr. Allen Gamble, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus.
Locations
Allen E Gamble DO LLC1900 S Highway 14 Ste B, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 469-3456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allen Gamble, DO
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamble accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamble.
