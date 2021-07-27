Dr. Allen Garai, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Garai, DDS
Overview
Dr. Allen Garai, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Vienna, VA. They completed their residency with Rochester U
Dr. Garai works at
Locations
Dr. Allen Garai427 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (703) 844-8765
Garai Orthodontic Specialists9912D Georgetown Pike, Great Falls, VA 22066 Directions (703) 844-8334
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garai’s office is very professional! Patient safety was first with CoVid protocols when illness peaked and as new data emerged. Ortho Treatment is appropriate and questions welcomed by staff!
About Dr. Allen Garai, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rochester U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garai accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garai speaks Spanish.
1202 patients have reviewed Dr. Garai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.