Dr. Allen Geltzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Geltzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
Overlake Medical Center1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-5100ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates Inc. Ps.1407 116th Ave NE Ste 200, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-5046Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
I just moved to washington state. Scared of all the changes with the healthcare insurances and provider, he made me feel better having to answer most of my concerns. He reviewed all my medical documents that I brought to his office and discussed the plan of care and was very honest about things that he isnt so familiar with and was surprise that he made and effort to get me to a specialist at the next day to consult regarding the other concern that I have. I havent even gone home when the nurse assistant from the specialist called me to come in as early as next day to see the specialist that my primary doctor Dr. Geltzer requested to see me rightaway. He is compasionate and easy to talk to. I dont know what happen to the other reviews in which I had no recollection of having same issues or close to it whatsoever. Glad to have Dr. Geltzer as my primary and his medical assistant is great as well.
About Dr. Allen Geltzer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Med Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geltzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geltzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Geltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geltzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.