Dr. Allen Grey, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Grey, MD
Dr. Allen Grey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Grey's Office Locations
Grey Eye Care PC1120 Wellington Ave Ste 107, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 242-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Grey for 20 plus years. I my opinion he is the best Ophthalmologist in my area. He always takes time to explain everything with the eye exam is finished. Thank you for the years of great care.
About Dr. Allen Grey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grey has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grey.
