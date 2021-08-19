Overview of Dr. Allen Griggs, DO

Dr. Allen Griggs, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Griggs works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Montvale, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.