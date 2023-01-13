Overview of Dr. Allen Groebs, MD

Dr. Allen Groebs, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Groebs works at Utah Orthopaedic Specialists in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.