Dr. Allen Groebs, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Groebs, MD
Dr. Allen Groebs, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Groebs works at
Dr. Groebs' Office Locations
Utah Orthopaedic Specialists5316 S Woodrow St Ste 200, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 747-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Full confidence! Dr. Groebs had a good bedside manner. I found him to be kind and compassionate, kind of a fatherly person (but not old enough to be my father). He did surgery on my finger, which I hurt playing a recreational volleyball game, and it was bent. 6 months of physical therapy didn't help. Although not everyone is fortunate to have a great outcome, I consider my outcome very good. I have good range of motion and abilities. My finger will not ever be the same as pre-injury, but I'm so thankful that I can use it and that I don't have the pain I had pre-surgery. The only thing I wish is that we had talked about anesthetic options before surgery (I'm not sure whose responsibility it is to discuss those options). I would have preferred to have the type of anesthetic that is given when you have a colonoscopy, but I wasn't able to choose that right before the surgery (according to anesthesiologist).
About Dr. Allen Groebs, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1841228905
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Dr. Groebs works at
Dr. Groebs has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groebs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patient reviews. Overall rating: 3.6
