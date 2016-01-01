Overview of Dr. Allen Guehl, MD

Dr. Allen Guehl, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine.



Dr. Guehl works at Community Foot Specialist in Dayton, OH with other offices in Springfield, OH, Vandalia, OH, Beavercreek, OH and Springboro, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.