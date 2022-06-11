Overview

Dr. Allen Haddix, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 1991 - University of Kentucky and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Haddix works at EastSide Family Medicine in Frankfort, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.