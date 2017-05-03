Dr. Allen Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Han, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Han, MD
Dr. Allen Han, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Han's Office Locations
St Alphonsus Rehabilitation Services3875 E Overland Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 343-3976
Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center500 W Fort St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 422-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Han for many years. I've always been very comfortable with his knowing and understanding my issues. He is very competent.
About Dr. Allen Han, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
