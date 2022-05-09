Dr. Allen Haraway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haraway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Haraway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Haraway, MD
Dr. Allen Haraway, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Haraway works at
Dr. Haraway's Office Locations
-
1
MS Urology Clinic501 Marshall St Ste 301, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 353-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haraway?
Every trip to his outpatient office has been absolutely pleasant. I recently had an appointment with him to have a stent removed. And as a quadriplegic who uses a wheelchair and who can't move my body in any way to help make the process easier, either for him, the nurse, or even myself, he still managed to get it done without me having to be removed from my wheelchair. I was completely thrilled by that because I had been dreading the thought of having to be physically removed from my wheelchair, just to have that little stent removed. Needless to say, it was Dr. Haraway and his nurse, who were the ones feeling more awkward/uncomfortable while I simply laid back in my chair and did nothing. But they got it done and we were all very satisfied.
About Dr. Allen Haraway, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679769491
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haraway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haraway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haraway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haraway works at
Dr. Haraway has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haraway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Haraway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haraway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haraway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haraway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.