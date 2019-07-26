Overview of Dr. Allen Hershey, MD

Dr. Allen Hershey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hershey works at SVMC Orthopedics, Podiatry & Sports Medicine in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.