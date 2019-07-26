Dr. Allen Hershey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Hershey, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Hershey, MD
Dr. Allen Hershey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
SVMC Orthopedics, Podiatry & Sports Medicine611 Abbott St Ste 101, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 757-3041Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My hip replacement surgery was on July 10, 2019. Two weeks after surgery I was walking without a cane or walker, with no pain. Dr. Hershey did my other hip 12 years ago and was able to match both my legs in length. His office recommended the right PT person for me, who has helped move at my recovery speed.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487682845
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
