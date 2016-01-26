Overview of Dr. Allen Hillel, MD

Dr. Allen Hillel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Hillel works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Laryngitis, Vocal Cord Nodule and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

