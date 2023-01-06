Dr. Allen Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Ho, MD
Dr. Allen Ho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 331-6634
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
My retina surgery success was beyond all expectations! My experiences prior to surgery were exceptional.
About Dr. Allen Ho, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French and Spanish
- 1922056712
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Institute
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese, French and Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.