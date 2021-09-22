Dr. Allen Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Hoffman, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Hoffman, MD
Dr. Allen Hoffman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
Direct Primary Care of Marietta165 Vann St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 225-2333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr.Hoffman after Drs could not help me with my long covid condition. Dr. Hoffman has been a life saver. He treats the body as a whole, not just medicating each symptom but rather understands how each symptom was a part of the entire health picture. After taking the time to understand my health issues, he diagnosed me perfectly and I began feeling better within weeks. He is always available and cares about his patients. Dr. Hoffman does his research and educates his patients so they can have the best quality of life.
About Dr. Allen Hoffman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083606396
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- U Fla Sch Med
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
