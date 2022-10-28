Overview

Dr. Allen Horne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Horne works at Old Dominion Medical Center PC in Mc Lean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.