Dr. Allen Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allen Hu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, PA. They completed their residency with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Cmty Nursing and Home Health Inc311 Hospital Dr Ste 2, Everett, PA 15537 Directions (301) 665-1712
Cumberland Valley Retina Cons625 Kent Ave Ste 304, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 665-1712
Adams Oral Surgery20 Expedition Trl Ste 205, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Directions (301) 665-1712
Capitol Vein & Laser Centers710 Somerset Blvd Ste 103, Charles Town, WV 25414 Directions (301) 665-1712
Cumberland Valley Retina Cons414 Epic Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17201 Directions (301) 665-1712
Cumberland Valley Retina Consultants1150 Opal Ct, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 665-1712
Fogle & Promersberger Pllc2002 Professional Ct, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (301) 665-1712
- 8 2 Frederick St, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 665-1712
The Medical Eye Center12800 Middlebrook Rd Ste 2100, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 665-1712
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I am truley amazed with the expertise from Dr. HU! OMG . He corrected my eye problem and the process was wonderful. The nurses were absolutely wonderful and I laughed a lot. The anesthesiologist was comforting and so was Dr. Hu. Painless. Thanks to Dr. Sylvester at MyEyeDr at Gateway Dr. Chambersburg, I found this Dr. Thank you alllll for the professionalism, fun, ease, and comfort provided. Shawnna Burt
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1235315268
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Ophthalmology
