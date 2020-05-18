Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen Jacobs, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Jacobs, DPM
Dr. Allen Jacobs, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
Dr. Allen M. Jacobs & Associates Ltd. PC6400 Clayton Rd Ste 402, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 367-6545
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Jacobs after a botched surgery by another dr. He was helpful in alleviating my pain, I totally trust him.
About Dr. Allen Jacobs, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1023115177
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
