Overview

Dr. Allen Kamrava, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Kamrava works at Allen Kamrava, M.D. M.B.A. Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.