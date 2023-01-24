Overview of Dr. Allen Kantrowitz, MD

Dr. Allen Kantrowitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kantrowitz works at Neurosurgery LLC in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.