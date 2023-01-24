Dr. Allen Kantrowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantrowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Kantrowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Kantrowitz, MD
Dr. Allen Kantrowitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kantrowitz works at
Dr. Kantrowitz's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurg LLC4302 Alton Rd Ste 830, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2950
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kantrowitz?
Second time I had surgery by Dr Kantrowitz. I found him to be an excellent listener, nice personality and a great physician. Twice he fix my back problems, show a lot of care and good humor. His team has always been, the same as him, very careful that all the issues I have has been taken care of. Having been a person with a lot of medical problems and having seen a lot of doctors, I have found that Dr Kantrowitz is one of the best in all aspects. Highly recommend him, as a physician, surgeon and as an individual.
About Dr. Allen Kantrowitz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1841258464
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kantrowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantrowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantrowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantrowitz works at
Dr. Kantrowitz has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kantrowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantrowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantrowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantrowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantrowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.