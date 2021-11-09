Dr. Allen King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen King, MD
Dr. Allen King, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Salinas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Med Center
Diabetes Care Center1260 S Main St Ste 101, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 769-9355
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Dr. King is an international lecturer on the topic of diabetes and is considered by many to be the best at least in Monterey county.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Stanford Med Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. King has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
