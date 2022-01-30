Dr. Allen Kuo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Kuo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Kuo, DO
Dr. Allen Kuo, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Barrington, IL.
Dr. Kuo's Office Locations
Serenitynp Inc18-2 E Dundee Rd Ste 140, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 737-5277Tuesday6:00pm - 9:00pmThursday6:00pm - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have known him and worked with him since many years ago when I was suffering from a very toxic work environment--Motorola. He told me I was not alone. He had many patients from the same company. Before that initial visit, I had seen many psychologists and psychiatrists and found them all lacking in one area or another--one in Arizona even waved a "magic wand" whenever she wanted to validate a point. With Dr. Kuo I know I will get an effective treatment. He works at Selah, which in Hebrew means "listen", and does just that. I really admire his professionalism, understanding, and caring.
About Dr. Allen Kuo, DO
- Psychiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1255308565
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran General Hospital
- Wheaton College, Wheaton Il.
Dr. Kuo speaks Chinese.
