Dr. Allen Lazerson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Lazerson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Allen Lazerson, DPM
Dr. Allen Lazerson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Lazerson works at
Dr. Lazerson's Office Locations
-
1
Village Podiatry Centers792 Church St NE Ste 102, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 574-0861
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazerson?
I had laser treatment for a nail fungus on left big toe. I’d had the same nail removed three times previously by a different podiatrist. The laser treatment with Dr Lazerson was painless and only took about 30 seconds x 2, total of 3 treatments over a few weeks plus a topical medicine which you use during this time. After about 4 to six months of follow up visits, I’m free of nail fungus! Thank you very much Dr Lazerson! I definitely will spread the word of your painless treatment and your nice office staff! Sincerely, Ann R. Riverview Fl.
About Dr. Allen Lazerson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710988779
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Hospital and Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Brooklyn College
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazerson works at
Dr. Lazerson has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lazerson speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.