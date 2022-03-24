Overview of Dr. Allen Lazerson, DPM

Dr. Allen Lazerson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Lazerson works at Village Podiatry Centers in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.