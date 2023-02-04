Overview of Dr. Allen Lee, MD

Dr. Allen Lee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at The Surgical Clinic PLLC - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.