Dr. Allen Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Allen Lee, MD
Dr. Allen Lee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
The Surgical Clinic PLLC - Nashville356 24th Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2271
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee spent a quite a bit of time discussing my options with me and my husband, explaining the pros and cons of each. He was patient with our questions and made sure that we understood his answers and explanations. The staff at the Surgical Clinic were extremely helpful and friendly, and my wait was only about 10 minutes. I highly recommend Dr. Allen Lee.
About Dr. Allen Lee, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1326242199
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University TX Southwestern
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
